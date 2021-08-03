Flight Operations

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Lashawn Armstrong, from Jersey City, New Jersey, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, directs an F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, on Ford’s flight deck, March 8, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jackson Adkins)

