Flight Operations

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Lacarsha Mitchell, from Jacksonville, Florida, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, shows the weight board while an F/A-18F Super Hornet attached to the “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, prepares to take off from Ford’s flight deck, March 8, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jackson Adkins)

