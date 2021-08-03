Lt. Col. Robert Fekete, left, 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, presents Senior Airman Aaron Smith, right, 4th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment technician, with a trophy during a Vehicle Inspection Roll-By competition at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 8, 2021. The 4th CES won first place in all three categories of the competition: passenger, mission support and mission generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2021 10:59
|Photo ID:
|6548746
|VIRIN:
|210308-F-JN771-1149
|Resolution:
|3049x2178
|Size:
|769.81 KB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 4th LRS holds Vehicle Inspection Roll-By competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
4th LRS holds Vehicle Inspection Roll-By competition
