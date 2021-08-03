4th LRS holds Vehicle Inspection Roll-By competition

Lt. Col. Robert Fekete, left, 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, presents Senior Airman Aaron Smith, right, 4th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment technician, with a trophy during a Vehicle Inspection Roll-By competition at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 8, 2021. The 4th CES won first place in all three categories of the competition: passenger, mission support and mission generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

