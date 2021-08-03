Airmen from the 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron grade a tractor during a Vehicle Inspection Roll-By competition at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 8, 2021. The tractor from the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron won first place in the mission support category at the competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2021 10:59
|Photo ID:
|6548745
|VIRIN:
|210308-F-JN771-1102
|Resolution:
|5398x3603
|Size:
|3.79 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
This work, 4th LRS holds Vehicle Inspection Roll-By competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
4th LRS holds Vehicle Inspection Roll-By competition
