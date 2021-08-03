Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th LRS holds Vehicle Inspection Roll-By competition [Image 6 of 7]

    4th LRS holds Vehicle Inspection Roll-By competition

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airmen from the 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron grade a tractor during a Vehicle Inspection Roll-By competition at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 8, 2021. The tractor from the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron won first place in the mission support category at the competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

    This work, 4th LRS holds Vehicle Inspection Roll-By competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

