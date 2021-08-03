4th LRS holds Vehicle Inspection Roll-By competition

Airmen from the 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron grade a tractor during a Vehicle Inspection Roll-By competition at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 8, 2021. The tractor from the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron won first place in the mission support category at the competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

Date Taken: 03.08.2021
Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US