Airman from the 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron inspects an R-12 hydrant servicing truck during a Vehicle Inspection Roll-By competition at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 8, 2021. The R-12 fuels aircraft faster than conventional trucks by pumping fuel directly from the underground piping system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)
Date Taken:
|03.08.2021
Date Posted:
|03.09.2021 10:59
Photo ID:
|6548742
VIRIN:
|210308-F-JN771-1075
Resolution:
|4776x3188
Size:
|2.15 MB
Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|1
This work, 4th LRS holds Vehicle Inspection Roll-By competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
4th LRS holds Vehicle Inspection Roll-By competition
