Airman from the 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron inspects an R-12 hydrant servicing truck during a Vehicle Inspection Roll-By competition at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 8, 2021. The R-12 fuels aircraft faster than conventional trucks by pumping fuel directly from the underground piping system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2021 Date Posted: 03.09.2021 10:59 Photo ID: 6548742 VIRIN: 210308-F-JN771-1075 Resolution: 4776x3188 Size: 2.15 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th LRS holds Vehicle Inspection Roll-By competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.