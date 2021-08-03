Leadership from the 4th Mission Support Group watch vehicles drive by during a Vehicle Inspection Roll-By competition at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 8, 2021. During the event, base leadership recognized the work vehicle maintenance and unit vehicle control officers put in to maintain the health of the base’s fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2021 Date Posted: 03.09.2021 10:58 Photo ID: 6548739 VIRIN: 210308-F-JN771-1041 Resolution: 3097x2067 Size: 1.18 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th LRS holds Vehicle Inspection Roll-By competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.