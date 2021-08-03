An Airman from the 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron inspects an M1078 light medium tactical vehicle during a Vehicle Inspection Roll-By competition at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 8, 2021. The average age of the base’s vehicle fleet is 12 years old. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)
4th LRS holds Vehicle Inspection Roll-By competition
