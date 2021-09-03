4th LRS holds Vehicle Inspection Roll-By competition

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. – The 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron works hard to ensure the base’s vehicles are running well and ready for any mission. To showcase and instill unit pride, the 4th LRS held a Vehicle Inspection Roll-By at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base March 8, 2021.



The Vehicle Inspection Roll-By is a base-wide vehicle competition.



“The Roll-By is a good way for leadership to see how the base vehicle fleet helps make the mission happen,” said Staff Sgt. Andrew Fonke, 4th LRS noncommission officer in charge. “It also gives leadership the opportunity to recognize the hard work vehicle maintenance and unit vehicle control officers put in to take care of their vehicles and increase the health of our vehicle fleet.”



Units from across the base participated in the event. The vehicles were grouped into three categories: passenger, mission support and mission generation.



“The criteria for judging the vehicles was cleanliness and making sure the vehicles don’t have dents or scratches and that they are being taken care of,” said Airman 1st Class Angelina Carrero, 4th LRS fleet management and analysis specialist.



Fire trucks, R-11 fuel trucks, tractors, bread trucks, a telephone maintenance truck, transit vans and sedans came out to show off their wheels and bumpers.



The 4th Civil Engineer Squadron was the big winner of the day, taking first place in all three categories.



Various base leadership including Lt. Col. Robert Fekete, 4th LRS commander, Lt. Col. Gregory Jones, 4th Mission Support Group deputy commander and Capt. Justin Pilant, 4th LRS vehicle management flight commander, came out and watched the competition to show their support.



“These vehicles are expected to last 20 years and the average age of our fleet is about 12, it behooves us to take care of them, wash, polish them up and put some wax on them every once in a while,” said Pilant.



Vehicles are used all around the base to perform many tasks and transport Airmen. Specialized vehicles are used to deliver equipment to the flightline, carry and load bombs, respond to emergencies and much more.

