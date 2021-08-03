An M1078 light medium tactical vehicle drives down the street during a Vehicle Inspection Roll-By competition at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 8, 2021. The tactical vehicle is designed to transport cargo and service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2021 Date Posted: 03.09.2021 10:58 Photo ID: 6548740 VIRIN: 210308-F-JN771-1046 Resolution: 5796x3869 Size: 2.08 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th LRS holds Vehicle Inspection Roll-By competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.