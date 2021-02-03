Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th FW ICT training with live munitions [Image 10 of 10]

    48th FW ICT training with live munitions

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ethan Ganey, 48th Weapons Standardization Section lead crew member, and Staff Sgt. Tyler Bradley, 48th Weapons Standardization Section lead crew chief, prepare to load a live GBU-12 laser-guided bomb onto an F-15E Strike Eagle during an Integrated Combat Turn exercise at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 2, 2021. Aircraft assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron were loaded with armed GBU-12s which were dropped at a military bombing range off the Scottish coast. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

