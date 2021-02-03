48th FW ICT training with live munitions

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brody Barnes, 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew member, wires the computer control group of a live GBU-12 laser-guided bomb during an Integrated Combat Turn exercise at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 2, 2021. ICT’s allow for the rapid re-arming of aircraft for different mission sets, enabling the 48th Fighter Wing to launch more sorties and respond with flexible weapon loads for changing mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2021 07:16
|Photo ID:
|6548350
|VIRIN:
|210302-F-PW483-0086
|Resolution:
|3352x2239
|Size:
|4.37 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
