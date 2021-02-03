U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniel White, 48th AMXS weapons load crew member and SSgt Jovaughn Barkley, 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew chief, prepare to load a live GBU-12 laser-guided bomb onto an F-15E Strike Eagle during an Integrated Combat Turn exercise at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 2, 2021. The GBU-12s were dropped at a military bombing range off the Scottish coast, one of the only places in the United Kingdom where United States, British and NATO forces can train with live air-to-surface munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2021 07:16
|Photo ID:
|6548337
|VIRIN:
|210302-F-PW483-0237
|Resolution:
|2620x1750
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 48th FW ICT training with live munitions [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT