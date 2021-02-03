48th FW ICT training with live munitions

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody McGrath, 494th Aircraft Maintenance Unit aircraft turnaround supervisor, oversees Airmen from the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron as they load a live GBU-12 laser-guided bomb onto an F-15E Strike Eagle during an Integrated Combat Turn exercise at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 2, 2021. ICT’s that utilize live munitions ensure Airmen and Aircrew receive combat representative training of weapons safety precautions and weapon capabilities that can't be fully imitated in simulation training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

