48th FW ICT training with live munitions

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aldo Delgado, 48th Maintenance Group loading standardization crew chief, conducts a final check of the munitions load prior to take-off during an Integrated Combat Turn exercise at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 2, 2021. ICT’s that utilize live munitions ensure Airmen and Aircrew receive combat representative training of weapons safety precautions and weapon capabilities that can't be fully imitated in simulation training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

Date Taken: 03.02.2021
Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB