48th FW ICT training with live munitions

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Jeffrey Cole, 48th Weapons Standardization Section lead crew chief, and Senior Airman Aaron Santos, 48th Weapons Standardization Section lead crew member, use a bomb lift truck to transport a live GBU-12 laser-guided bomb to the aircraft during an Integrated Combat Turn exercise at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 2, 2021. The GBU-12s were dropped at a military bombing range off the Scottish coast, one of the only places in the United Kingdom where United States, British and NATO forces can train with live air-to-surface munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

Date Taken: 03.02.2021 Date Posted: 03.09.2021 Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB