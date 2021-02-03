48th FW ICT training with live munitions

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt.Tyler Bradley, 48th Weapons Standardization Section lead crew chief, guides a bomb lift truck with a live GBU-12 laser-guided bomb to be loaded onto an F-15E Strike Eagle during an Integrated Combat Turn exercise at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 2, 2021. ICT’s that utilize live munitions ensure Airmen and Aircrew receive combat representative training of weapons safety precautions and weapon capabilities that can't be fully imitated in simulation training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

