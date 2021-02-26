694th ISRG heritage hall reopened

Airman from the 694th Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance Group gather around the counter during the 694th ISRG heritage hall's reopening at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 26, 2021. Building 345 has been used by ISR professionals for decades as a place to kick back and relax, play pool or darts, or just hang out with friends and coworkers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

