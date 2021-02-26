Airman from the 694th Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance Group gather around the counter during the 694th ISRG heritage hall's reopening at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 26, 2021. Building 345 has been used by ISR professionals for decades as a place to kick back and relax, play pool or darts, or just hang out with friends and coworkers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2021 02:20
|Photo ID:
|6548172
|VIRIN:
|210226-F-HT863-1044
|Resolution:
|5994x3988
|Size:
|6.24 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 694th ISRG heritage hall reopened [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT