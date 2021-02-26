694th ISRG heritage hall reopened

Airmen from the 694th Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance Group gather before the ribbon cutting of their newly renovated heritage hall at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 26, 2021. Building 345 was built in the early 60's with four previous renovations and has been used as a space to kick back, relax, play pool and darts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
|02.26.2021
|03.09.2021 02:19
|6548164
|210226-F-HT863-1003
|4853x2714
|3.35 MB
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|1
|0
