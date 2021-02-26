Col. Garry Floyd, 694th Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance Group commander, says a few words during the 694th ISR Group heritage hall ribbon-cutting at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 26, 2021. Building 345 was renovated in 2013/2014 and it was at this time the building was dubbed as the 649th ISRG Heritage Hall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2021 02:20
|Photo ID:
|6548168
|VIRIN:
|210226-F-HT863-1026
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.33 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 694th ISRG heritage hall reopened [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
