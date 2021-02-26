Airmen from the 694th Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance Group participate in camaraderie before the ribbon cutting of their newly renovated heritage hall at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 26, 2021. Renovations for the heritage hall included 70 Airman volunteering roughly 5,000 hours for the past year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2021 02:19
|Photo ID:
|6548165
|VIRIN:
|210226-F-HT863-1007
|Resolution:
|6048x3082
|Size:
|5.06 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 694th ISRG heritage hall reopened [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
