Lt. Col. April Ducote, 694th Intelligence Support Squadron commander, left, Lt. Col. Paola Ondina, 6th Intelligence Squadron commander, middle left, Col. Garry Floyd, 694th Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance Group, middle right, and Lt. Col. Donald Fyffe, 303rd Intelligence Squadron commander, right, cuts a ribbon at the reopening of the 694th ISRG heritage hall at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 26, 2021. Building 345 was built in the early 60's with four previous renovations and has been used as a space to kick back, relax, play pool and darts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.09.2021 02:20 Photo ID: 6548170 VIRIN: 210226-F-HT863-1034 Resolution: 5753x3828 Size: 5.95 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 694th ISRG heritage hall reopened [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.