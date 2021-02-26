Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    694th ISRG heritage hall reopened [Image 7 of 9]

    694th ISRG heritage hall reopened

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. April Ducote, 694th Intelligence Support Squadron commander, left, Lt. Col. Paola Ondina, 6th Intelligence Squadron commander, middle left, Col. Garry Floyd, 694th Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance Group, middle right, and Lt. Col. Donald Fyffe, 303rd Intelligence Squadron commander, right, cuts a ribbon at the reopening of the 694th ISRG heritage hall at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 26, 2021. Building 345 was built in the early 60's with four previous renovations and has been used as a space to kick back, relax, play pool and darts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 02:20
    Photo ID: 6548170
    VIRIN: 210226-F-HT863-1034
    Resolution: 5753x3828
    Size: 5.95 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 694th ISRG heritage hall reopened [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    51st Fighter Wing
    51 FW
    stampede
    fight tonight

