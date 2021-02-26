The scissors used for the ribbon-cutting set ready to be used at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 26, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.09.2021 02:19 Photo ID: 6548166 VIRIN: 210226-F-HT863-1016 Resolution: 4024x5146 Size: 4.39 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 694th ISRG heritage hall reopened [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.