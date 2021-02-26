694th ISRG heritage hall reopened

Col. Garry Floyd, 694th Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance Group commander, left, poses with Airman from the 694th ISRG for their recognition in their volunteer work with the tile mosaic during 694th ISRG heritage hall reopening at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 26, 2021. The tile mosaic was completed by these volunteers spending roughly 300 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

