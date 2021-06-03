Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course [Image 4 of 7]

    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. David Wade, Air Combat Command, poses with the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 6, 2021. Wade came to experience the Heritage Flight Training Course firsthand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2021
    Date Posted: 03.07.2021 13:38
    Photo ID: 6545817
    VIRIN: 210306-F-SW533-1188
    Resolution: 5836x3283
    Size: 5.24 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Heritage Flight Training Course [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course
    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course
    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course
    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course
    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course
    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course
    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    Demonstration Team
    ACC Command Chief
    A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team
    Command Chief of Air Combat Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT