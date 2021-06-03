U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. David Wade, Air Combat Command, poses with the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 6, 2021. Wade came to experience the Heritage Flight Training Course firsthand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2021 Date Posted: 03.07.2021 13:38 Photo ID: 6545817 VIRIN: 210306-F-SW533-1188 Resolution: 5836x3283 Size: 5.24 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 Heritage Flight Training Course [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.