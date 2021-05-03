Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course [Image 3 of 7]

    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Haden Fullam, the A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot, performs over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 5, 2021. The A-10 Demonstration Team provides Americans a unique opportunity to see and experience up close the many capabilities of our nation’s fighter aircraft, and meet the amazing U.S. Airmen who fly and maintain this incredible airplane. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.07.2021 13:38
    Photo ID: 6545816
    VIRIN: 210305-F-SW533-1504
    Resolution: 4392x2470
    Size: 6.15 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Heritage Flight Training Course [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course
    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course
    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course
    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course
    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course
    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course
    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    Heritage Flight
    Heritage Flight Training Course
    A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT