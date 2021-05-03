2021 Heritage Flight Training Course

U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, speaks with the F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Team at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 5, 2021. Kelly was at Davis-Monthan certifying the Air Force demonstration teams to participate in educating communities across the globe about our mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross).

