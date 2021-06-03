Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course [Image 7 of 7]

    2021 Heritage Flight Training Course

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross 

    355th Wing

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II, assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, sits on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 6, 2021. The A-10 Demo Team provides Americans a unique opportunity to experience up close the capabilities of the aircraft starting at the Heritage Flight Training Course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2021
    Date Posted: 03.07.2021 13:38
    Photo ID: 6545820
    VIRIN: 210306-F-SW533-1023
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 16.64 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Heritage Flight Training Course [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

