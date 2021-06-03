An A-10 Thunderbolt II, assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, sits on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 6, 2021. The A-10 Demo Team provides Americans a unique opportunity to experience up close the capabilities of the aircraft starting at the Heritage Flight Training Course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross).
|03.06.2021
|03.07.2021 13:38
|6545820
|210306-F-SW533-1023
|7360x4912
|16.64 MB
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|2
|0
This work, 2021 Heritage Flight Training Course [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
