U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. David Wade, Air Combat Command, poses with the crew chiefs of the Air Force demonstration teams at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 6, 2021. Wade, a former crew chief, came to experience the Heritage Flight Training Course firsthand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross).
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2021 13:38
|Photo ID:
|6545818
|VIRIN:
|210306-F-SW533-1038
|Resolution:
|5464x3073
|Size:
|9.65 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 Heritage Flight Training Course [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
