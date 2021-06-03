U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. David Wade, Air Combat Command, poses with the crew chiefs of the Air Force demonstration teams at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 6, 2021. Wade, a former crew chief, came to experience the Heritage Flight Training Course firsthand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2021 Date Posted: 03.07.2021 13:38 Photo ID: 6545818 VIRIN: 210306-F-SW533-1038 Resolution: 5464x3073 Size: 9.65 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 Heritage Flight Training Course [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.