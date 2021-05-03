2021 Heritage Flight Training Course

U.S. Air Force Capt. Haden Fullam, the A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot, prepares for takeoff at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 5, 2021. While the other demonstration team pilots all previously participated in the 2020 Heritage Training Flight Course, this was the first time for Fullam, who was certified by Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, as the new A-10 Demonstration Team pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross).

