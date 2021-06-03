Arlington conducts an underway replenishment

210306-N-PC065-1088 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 6, 2021) Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) train on cargo transfers during an underway replenishment, March 6, 2021. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

