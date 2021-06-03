Arlington conducts an underway replenishment

210306-N-PC065-1027 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 6, 2021) Ensign Kayla Calhoun, from Norfolk, Virginia, looks through an azimuth circle aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) during an underway replenishment, March 6, 2021. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

