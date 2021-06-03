210306-N-PC065-1041 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 6, 2021) The executive officer Cmdr. Mark Stines (left) and Lt. Jray Norris watch as the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) approaches the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 89) for an underway replenishment, March 6, 2021. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2021 17:47
|Photo ID:
|6545149
|VIRIN:
|210306-N-PC065-1041
|Resolution:
|6108x4072
|Size:
|490.08 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|CAPE COD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arlington conducts an underway replenishment [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT