210306-N-PC065-1041 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 6, 2021) The executive officer Cmdr. Mark Stines (left) and Lt. Jray Norris watch as the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) approaches the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 89) for an underway replenishment, March 6, 2021. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2021 Date Posted: 03.06.2021 17:47 Photo ID: 6545149 VIRIN: 210306-N-PC065-1041 Resolution: 6108x4072 Size: 490.08 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Hometown: CAPE COD, MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arlington conducts an underway replenishment [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.