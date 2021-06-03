Arlington conducts an underway replenishment

210306-N-PC065-1079 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 6, 2021) The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) sails side by side with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 89) during an underway replenishment, March 6, 2021. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

