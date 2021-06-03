210306-N-PC065-1082 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 6, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Stanley Jones, from Montgomery, Alabama, signals to the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 89) from the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) during an underway replenishment, March 6, 2021. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2021 Date Posted: 03.06.2021 17:47 Photo ID: 6545153 VIRIN: 210306-N-PC065-1082 Resolution: 6223x4149 Size: 855.92 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Hometown: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arlington conducts an underway replenishment [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.