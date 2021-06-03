210306-N-PC065-1002 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 6, 2021) Fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 189) is observed on the horizon as the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) prepares for an underway replenishment, March 6, 2021. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

Date Taken: 03.06.2021 Date Posted: 03.06.2021 Photo ID: 6545148 VIRIN: 210306-N-PC065-1002 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN This work, Arlington conducts an underway replenishment [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.