    Arlington conducts an underway replenishment

    Arlington conducts an underway replenishment

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    210306-N-PC065-1105 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 6, 2021) Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate John Hewes, from Philadelphia, celebrates a successful cargo hookup during an underway replenishment, March 6, 2021. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2021
    Date Posted: 03.06.2021 17:48
    Photo ID: 6545155
    VIRIN: 210306-N-PC065-1105
    Resolution: 3915x5873
    Size: 774.47 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arlington conducts an underway replenishment [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

