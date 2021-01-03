210301-N-KO930-1031 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 1, 2021) Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Tyler Gibbs, from Poplar Grove, Ill., clears a danger tag from a switchboard aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Banmally Nichols/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 05:22 Photo ID: 6541987 VIRIN: 210301-N-KO930-1031 Resolution: 3884x2774 Size: 1.85 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Clears Danger Tag [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Olivia Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.