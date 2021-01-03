210301-N-EB640-1004 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 1, 2021) Sailors move a NS-60 crash crane on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2021 05:22
|Photo ID:
|6541983
|VIRIN:
|210301-N-EB640-1004
|Resolution:
|4107x1986
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Move NS-60 Crash Crane [Image 8 of 8], by SN Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT