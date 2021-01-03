210301-N-KO930-1027 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 1, 2021) Damage Controlman 3rd Class April Castro, from Phoenix, participates in a counter-measure washdown on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Banmally Nichols/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2021 05:22
|Photo ID:
|6541986
|VIRIN:
|210301-N-KO930-1027
|Resolution:
|2656x2125
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor Participates in Counter-Measure Washdown [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Olivia Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
