Sailors move Equiptment

210301-N-DQ752-1006 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 1, 2021) Airman Isaiah McGraw, from Palm Beach County, Fla., operates a weapons elevator aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cheyenne Geletka/Released)

