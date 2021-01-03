Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Move NS-60 Crash Crane [Image 5 of 8]

    Sailors Move NS-60 Crash Crane

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Seaman Bryant Lang 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210301-N-EB640-1002 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 1, 2021) Sailors move a NS-60 crash crane on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Bryant Lang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 05:22
    Photo ID: 6541984
    VIRIN: 210301-N-EB640-1002
    Resolution: 2760x1603
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Move NS-60 Crash Crane [Image 8 of 8], by SN Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    underway
    aircraft carrier
    USS Nimitz CVN 68
    68
    Chester Nimitz

