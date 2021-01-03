Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Process Paperwork [Image 2 of 8]

    Sailors Process Paperwork

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Geletka 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210301-N-DQ752-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 1, 2021) Navy Counselor 1st Class Sarah Florick, from Eagle River, Alaska, processes paperwork aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cheyenne Geletka/Released)

    Nimitz
    Underway
    3rd Fleet
    Aircraft Carrier
    RTHP

