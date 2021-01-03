210301-N-DQ752-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 1, 2021) Navy Counselor 1st Class Sarah Florick, from Eagle River, Alaska, processes paperwork aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cheyenne Geletka/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2021 05:22
|Photo ID:
|6541981
|VIRIN:
|210301-N-DQ752-1001
|Resolution:
|4991x3670
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Process Paperwork [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Cheyenne Geletka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
