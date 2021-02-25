Multi-Capable Airmen course innovates airpower capabilities

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Wing demonstrate their knowledge of expedient spall repair during a Multi-Capable Airmen course exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 25, 2021. The MCA course provides a combination of classroom education and applied learning, but with a strong focus on hands-on training to teach Airmen abilities outside of their Air Force specialty code. The training is broken down into three tiers, each more in-depth than the last, and provides Airmen context for their role by exposing them to different jobs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

