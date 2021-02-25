U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Wing demonstrate their knowledge of expedient spall repair during a Multi-Capable Airmen course exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 25, 2021. The MCA course provides a combination of classroom education and applied learning, but with a strong focus on hands-on training to teach Airmen abilities outside of their Air Force specialty code. The training is broken down into three tiers, each more in-depth than the last, and provides Airmen context for their role by exposing them to different jobs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2021 00:19
|Photo ID:
|6541840
|VIRIN:
|210225-F-ZJ963-1094
|Resolution:
|7782x5188
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Multi-Capable Airmen course innovates airpower capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
