Multi-Capable Airmen course innovates airpower capabilities

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 18th Wing uses a trowel for spall repair during a Multi-Capable Airmen course exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 25, 2021. The third and final step in expedient spall repair is filling the hole with the cement mixture, then using a trowel to ensure the mixture is flush with the pavement around it. While considered a temporary fix, this type of repair can allow an airfield to continue operating during or after an attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP