Multi-Capable Airmen course innovates airpower capabilities

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Wing work together to prepare cement during a Multi-Capable Airmen course, including training on expedient spall repair at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 25, 2021. Mixing the cement is step two of spall repair and requires quickly blending a combination of water and mortar mix. Speed is essential in this process, as the cement begins to set within fifteen minutes, and is set enough to be fully operational in an hour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

