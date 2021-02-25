U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Wing repair a spall during a Multi-Capable Airmen course exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 25, 2021. The MCA course teaches the “B man” aspect, preparing Airmen to work as part of a team on a contingency level, assisting subject matter experts. This training is innovative as it enables more service members to directly impact the production of airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2021 00:19
|Photo ID:
|6541830
|VIRIN:
|210225-F-ZJ963-1335
|Resolution:
|6897x4598
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Multi-Capable Airmen course innovates airpower capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
