    Multi-Capable Airmen course innovates airpower capabilities

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Rhodes, a heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technician from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, teaches about expedient spall repair during a Multi-Capable Airmen course at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 25, 2021. The MCA course supports the Agile Combat Employment concept and teaches Airmen skills outside of their normal job duties, such as purchasing goods overseas as a paying agent, setting up a communications flyaway kit and repairing spalls. Having a force of Multi-Capable Airmen allows for more efficient teams, with fewer people, potentially changing how the Air Force generates airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multi-Capable Airmen course innovates airpower capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF

    Kadena Air Base

    ACE

    Multi-Capable Airmen

