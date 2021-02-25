U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Wing work together to unload buckets of dry mortar mix during a Multi-Capable Airmen course, including training on expedient spall repair at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 25, 2021. During this exercise, U.S. service members get hands-on training of each step in the process of restoring a damaged airfield. While spall repair may not be a part of everyone’s day-to-day job, the MCA concept enables more Airmen to perform these duties in an emergency situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

Date Taken: 02.25.2021
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
Multi-Capable Airmen course innovates airpower capabilities