Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Multi-Capable Airmen course innovates airpower capabilities [Image 3 of 7]

    Multi-Capable Airmen course innovates airpower capabilities

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Wing clear chips of cement, called spall, from a hole in an airfield during a Multi-Capable Airmen course exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 25, 2021. Clearing the hole of debris is step one of expedient spall repair, a multi-staged process that allows use of an airfield to be quickly reestablished in the event of high-impact damage. In terms of scale, a hole five feet wide is considered a spall, anything bigger is considered a crater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 00:19
    Photo ID: 6541827
    VIRIN: 210225-F-ZJ963-1112
    Resolution: 4579x3053
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multi-Capable Airmen course innovates airpower capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Multi-Capable Airmen course innovates airpower capabilities
    Multi-Capable Airmen course innovates airpower capabilities
    Multi-Capable Airmen course innovates airpower capabilities
    Multi-Capable Airmen course innovates airpower capabilities
    Multi-Capable Airmen course innovates airpower capabilities
    Multi-Capable Airmen course innovates airpower capabilities
    Multi-Capable Airmen course innovates airpower capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    PACAF

    Kadena Air Base

    Multi-Capable Airmen

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    ACE
    Multi-Capable Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT