U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Wing clear chips of cement, called spall, from a hole in an airfield during a Multi-Capable Airmen course exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 25, 2021. Clearing the hole of debris is step one of expedient spall repair, a multi-staged process that allows use of an airfield to be quickly reestablished in the event of high-impact damage. In terms of scale, a hole five feet wide is considered a spall, anything bigger is considered a crater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2021 00:19
|Photo ID:
|6541827
|VIRIN:
|210225-F-ZJ963-1112
|Resolution:
|4579x3053
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Multi-Capable Airmen course innovates airpower capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
