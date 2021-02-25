Multi-Capable Airmen course innovates airpower capabilities

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Wing clear chips of cement, called spall, from a hole in an airfield during a Multi-Capable Airmen course exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 25, 2021. Clearing the hole of debris is step one of expedient spall repair, a multi-staged process that allows use of an airfield to be quickly reestablished in the event of high-impact damage. In terms of scale, a hole five feet wide is considered a spall, anything bigger is considered a crater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

