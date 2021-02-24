Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Putting New Heavy Rescue to the Test

    Putting New Heavy Rescue to the Test

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride 

    Buckley Garrison

    Fire Lt. Isaiah C. Draper, a firefighter with the 460th Civil Engineer Squadron, poses in front of the new Heavy Rescue truck before an auto extraction exercise on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., Feb. 24, 2021. Draper was responsible for redesigning the body of the standard-issued truck to ensure their assigned rescue equipment is easily accessible once they get on scene. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)

    This work, Putting New Heavy Rescue to the Test, by SrA Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

