Fire Lt. Isaiah C. Draper, a firefighter with the 460th Civil Engineer Squadron, poses in front of the new Heavy Rescue truck before an auto extraction exercise on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., Feb. 24, 2021. Draper was responsible for redesigning the body of the standard-issued truck to ensure their assigned rescue equipment is easily accessible once they get on scene. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2021 19:53
|Photo ID:
|6541688
|VIRIN:
|210224-X-YW354-0523
|Resolution:
|3005x2039
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|AURORA, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Putting New Heavy Rescue to the Test [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Putting New Heavy Rescue to the Test
