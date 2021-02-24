Putting New Heavy Rescue to the Test

Fire Lt. Isaiah C. Draper, a firefighter with the 460th Civil Engineer Squadron, poses in front of the new Heavy Rescue truck before an auto extraction exercise on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., Feb. 24, 2021. Draper was responsible for redesigning the body of the standard-issued truck to ensure their assigned rescue equipment is easily accessible once they get on scene. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)

